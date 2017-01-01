The Computer Science Education
of the Future

Immersive preparation for the world's most in-demand careers,
for as little as $0 until you're hired

A New Model for Higher Education


Lambda School invests in a small number of ambitious individuals by training them for the world's most in-demand careers.

In exchange, Lambda School graduates pay back a small percentage of their salary after they are hired.

Selection

Our unique application and interview process is designed to identify those with great aptitude for a technical career, regardless of their background.

Training

Once students are selected, a small class undergoes live, intensive online training designed to meet the rigorous demands of our hiring partners.

Lambda School Courses

Computer Science Academy

6 months (full-time)
Web & Software Engineering

$0 up-front
+ 17% of salary for 2 yrs

(or $20,000 up-front)

Machine Learning & AI Academy

6 months (full-time)
Machine & Deep Learning

$0 up-front
+ 17% of salary for 2 yrs

(or $20,000 up-front)

The skills you need, wherever you are

Lambda School is live streamed from Silicon Valley to a small group of students participating from all over the world.

Students learn cutting-edge technology from world class instructors at no up-front cost and without having to relocate or acquire expensive housing.

Classes are live, interactive and include one-on-one help, real projects, and frequent code reviews.

Graduate Risk-Free

You'll only pay tuition once you land a job paying more than $50,000/year in a software-related field.
Should your employment status change, your payments will adjust automatically.

No more unpayable student loans.


A Risk-Free Career

Once you have a high-paying job, you'll pay back tuition as a fixed percentage of your salary.

Aligned Incentives

Because we invest in you, instead of the other way around, we only make money when you do.

Classroom Experience

Just like a physical classroom experience, everything at Lambda School is live and interactive. Training takes place in rigorous, live instruction, hands-on projects, pair programming, realistic practice, and frequent code reviews from knowledgeable instructors.

World-Class Instructors

Karthik Viswanathan

Karthik previously taught Computer Science at Stanford University, and has worked at companies like Stripe and Mozilla.

Ben Nelson

Ben hails from Hack Reactor and Dev Mountain, as well as iFit, where he was a full stack developer for several years.

Sean Chen

Sean comes from the Applied Math program at UC Berkeley, as well as contracting for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Ryan Hamblin

Ryan was a senior engineer at several companies, and spent some time at both Dev Mountain and Maker Square (now Hack Reactor).

Learn By Doing

Unlike most Computer Science programs, we don't start with theory. We start with programming. We jump right into practical knowledge by coding our own applications, then layer in algorithms, abstraction, application architecture, scalability, and theory.

You'll not only learn the practical skills software engineers need to know in order to immediately contribute to an application, but also how manage large-scale applications, break complex issues down into smaller components, solve problems from first principles, and think abstractly.

Free Lambda School Courses (Pre-Course Work)

JavaScript Mini Bootcamp
A rapid introduction to JavaScript—the fundamental language of the web.
Web Development Mini Bootcamp
An overview of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and how they all work together.
Lambda's People: Diverse & Valuable

Our application process is blind to both race and gender, ensuring diverse and qualified candidates from all over the world, and every walk of life.

Lambda School students stay connected long after the course ends. We review material, audit courses, and utilize alumni connections for jobs and projects. It's a powerful network.

Meet the Students — Current Class

Jiovan Melendez

Jiovan was the second employee and director of product at Scan, which was acquired by Snapchat for $54 million in 2014. He speaks three languages with native fluency.

Latoyya Smith

Before joining Lambda School, Latoyya held a B.S. and an M.S. in Computer Science. After interning at Google, she joined Lambda School to make her theoretical knowledge practical.

Patrick Kennedy

Patrick was the assistant editor for "Cars" and "Ratatouille" at Pixar in addition to having been a bioremediation technician at Forensiclean.

Drew Mueller

Drew traveled the world playing poker professionally during most of his 20s. He joined Lambda School to find a new, more sustainable career.

Top-rated computer science program

Lambda School carries a near-perfect rating on all review sites

4.98 of 5 stars on Course Report

“This is the kind of stuff they should be teaching in schools. Absolute five star course.”

4.95 of 5 stars on SwitchUp

“Phenomenal. The stuff on React alone is worth the price of the full class”

