The Computer Science Education
of the Future
Immersive preparation for the world's most in-demand careers,
for as little as $0 until you're hired
A New Model for Higher Education
Lambda School invests in a small number of ambitious individuals by training them for the world's most in-demand careers.
In exchange, Lambda School graduates pay back a small percentage of their salary after they are hired.
Selection
Our unique application and interview process is designed to identify those with great aptitude for a technical career, regardless of their background.
Training
Once students are selected, a small class undergoes live, intensive online training designed to meet the rigorous demands of our hiring partners.
Lambda School Courses
Computer Science Academy
6 months (full-time)
Web & Software Engineering
$0 up-front
+ 17% of salary for 2 yrs
(or $20,000 up-front)
Machine Learning & AI Academy
6 months (full-time)
Machine & Deep Learning
$0 up-front
+ 17% of salary for 2 yrs
(or $20,000 up-front)
The skills you need, wherever you are
Lambda School is live streamed from Silicon Valley to a small group of students participating from all over the world.
Students learn cutting-edge technology from world class instructors at no up-front cost and without having to relocate or acquire expensive housing.
Classes are live, interactive and include one-on-one help, real projects, and frequent code reviews.
Graduate Risk-Free
You'll only pay tuition once you land a job paying more than $50,000/year in a software-related field.
Should your employment status change, your payments will adjust automatically.
No more unpayable student loans.
A Risk-Free Career
Once you have a high-paying job, you'll pay back tuition as a fixed percentage of your salary.
Aligned Incentives
Because we invest in you, instead of the other way around, we only make money when you do.
Classroom Experience
Just like a physical classroom experience, everything at Lambda School is live and interactive. Training takes place in rigorous, live instruction, hands-on projects, pair programming, realistic practice, and frequent code reviews from knowledgeable instructors.
World-Class Instructors
Karthik Viswanathan
Karthik previously taught Computer Science at Stanford University, and has worked at companies like Stripe and Mozilla.
Ben Nelson
Ben hails from Hack Reactor and Dev Mountain, as well as iFit, where he was a full stack developer for several years.
Sean Chen
Sean comes from the Applied Math program at UC Berkeley, as well as contracting for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Ryan Hamblin
Ryan was a senior engineer at several companies, and spent some time at both Dev Mountain and Maker Square (now Hack Reactor).
Learn By Doing
Unlike most Computer Science programs, we don't start with theory. We start with programming. We jump right into practical knowledge by coding our own applications, then layer in algorithms, abstraction, application architecture, scalability, and theory.
You'll not only learn the practical skills software engineers need to know in order to immediately contribute to an application, but also how manage large-scale applications, break complex issues down into smaller components, solve problems from first principles, and think abstractly.
Free Lambda School Courses (Pre-Course Work)
Lambda's People: Diverse & Valuable
Our application process is blind to both race and gender, ensuring diverse and qualified candidates from all over the world, and every walk of life.
Lambda School students stay connected long after the course ends. We review material, audit courses, and utilize alumni connections for jobs and projects. It's a powerful network.
Meet the Students — Current Class
Jiovan Melendez
Jiovan was the second employee and director of product at Scan, which was acquired by Snapchat for $54 million in 2014. He speaks three languages with native fluency.
Latoyya Smith
Before joining Lambda School, Latoyya held a B.S. and an M.S. in Computer Science. After interning at Google, she joined Lambda School to make her theoretical knowledge practical.
Patrick Kennedy
Patrick was the assistant editor for "Cars" and "Ratatouille" at Pixar in addition to having been a bioremediation technician at Forensiclean.
Drew Mueller
Drew traveled the world playing poker professionally during most of his 20s. He joined Lambda School to find a new, more sustainable career.
Top-rated computer science program
Lambda School carries a near-perfect rating on all review sites
4.98 of 5 stars on Course Report
4.95 of 5 stars on SwitchUp
